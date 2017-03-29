Stop buying. Start renting.

Feather offers high quality furniture rentals for the flexible, modern lifestyle

Wait a minute, you want me to rent furniture?

We get it. This is kind of new, right? We’re excited about that.

 We’re building a company based on the idea that you shouldn’t be tied down by your possessions. Things change: relationships, jobs, apartments, lifestyles, tastes, whatever. With Feather, you can have 🙌  furniture there when you need and gone when you don’t. The best part? We handle the nitty-gritty (delivery, assembly, etc.) so you don’t have to.

The way we see it, the new American dream is a pursuit of more freedom and flexibility, without compromising on quality of life. Maybe you see it that way, too? Or maybe you just need to get a couch with your new roommates without spending an arm and a leg.

Either way, we’d love to have you join the Feather family.
🍻

